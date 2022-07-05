(KRON) — Authorities are looking for a San Carlos girl who went missing on Tuesday. Sabrina Klinke, 14, was last seen Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. in San Francisco.

Sabrina Klinke was last seen at her home in San Carlos on 7/4/22 at 10:30 PM. Sabrina is likely in SF near the Ferry Building or the Westfield Shopping Center. Sabrina is possibly wearing a black jacket, black crop top shirt, and burgundy pants. Please Call 911 if you see her pic.twitter.com/AA9DAeNNLt — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) July 6, 2022

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said Klinke is likely in San Francisco near the Ferry Building or at the Westfield Shopping Centre.

Klinke was described as 5-foot-4, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black crop-top shirt and burgundy pants.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Anyone who sees Sabrina is asked to call 911.