(KRON) — Authorities are looking for a San Carlos girl who went missing on Tuesday. Sabrina Klinke, 14, was last seen Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. in San Francisco.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said Klinke is likely in San Francisco near the Ferry Building or at the Westfield Shopping Centre.
Klinke was described as 5-foot-4, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black crop-top shirt and burgundy pants.
Anyone who sees Sabrina is asked to call 911.