SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department and California Highway Patrol are searching for a missing man. CHP issued a Silver Alert for Gregory Riedl, 66, just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Riedl was described by police as 6 feet, 200 pounds, with hazel eyes and a mostly bald head with some brown hair. He is believed to be on foot, wearing a gray shirt and blue pants.

Riedl was last seen at Interstate 880 and Forest Lane at 3:30 p.m. on May 26. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.