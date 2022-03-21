SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman.

Authorities say 29-year-old Madyson James was last seen on Sunday around 12:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Union Street.

Police say she was seen getting into her white 2015 Honda Fit.

Madyson is described as a female, 5’6″ tall, 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Madyson does not go to specific areas frequently.

If anyone sees her or has any information, you are asked to contact police at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip at TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.