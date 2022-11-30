OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run Tuesday night, the City of Oakley announced in a Facebook post. Officials released a photo (above) Wednesday morning of a female suspect who was at a Grocery Outlet before the incident.

The suspect was seen wearing a white hat, a black face mask and a black hooded sweatshirt at the grocery store. At 7:10 p.m., she allegedly drove a silver SUV and struck a woman while traveling eastbound on Main Street and Norcross Lane.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with head and arm injuries, officials said. Images below show the silver SUV that Tuesday night.

The Grocery Outlet is located at 3110 Main St, which is about a block away from the incident. Officials say anyone with information is asked to call the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-8060.