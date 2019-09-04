Police respond to report of armed man in Berkeley, two suspects detained

BERKELEY (KRON) – Two suspects have been detained after police received a report of a man armed with a gun, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

Around 12:53 a.m. Oakland Police received a call of the armed man on the 3300 block of MLK Jr. Way.

A perimeter was set up around the reported building.

Authorities were able to detain two suspects.

The police searched the building and determined there is no threat.

As the investigation continues, authorities will be on scene.

The MLK Jr. Way was blocked off for all cars and pedestrians between 61st and 62nd Streets during the search.

Check back for more details as this is developing.