SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank on Wednesday, it announced in a Nixle alert. The robbery happened just before 4:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of Yulupa Avenue.

Police said that an adult male “entered the bank and used a threatening note to demand money from the teller.” He received what police described as a small amount of money and left the bank.

The suspect fled on a bicycle, going westbound across Yulupa Avenue into the Ace Hardware/Safeway Shopping Center parking lot. He rode behind the store and crossed the pedestrian bridge leading to Cactus Avenue. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office used its helicopter to search for him but was unsuccessful.

Police described the suspect as a white man with a medium build, standing 5-foot-4 or 5-foot-5. He wore a dark baseball cap, dark-colored gaiter-style face covering, black sunglasses, a navy-blue long-sleeve shirt and gray sweat pants. SRPD released images of the suspect.



Images from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Anyone who lives near Mesquite Park is asked to check their surveillance cameras for footage of the suspect. People with images or information are asked to call (707) 543-3590. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.