Police search for suspect caught on camera breaking into Vallejo home

VALLEJO (KRON) – Authorities are asking for help to identify a man who was caught on camera breaking into a Vallejo home in November.

On Nov. 26 around 8:05 a.m., an elderly man was inside his home in the 900 block of Skyline Drive when the intruder got in.

Vallejo police say the victim confronted the intruder who then fled the scene.

Home surveillance footage was given to police to investigate.

After viewing the video, police describe the suspect was dressed like a salesperson carrying some type of notebook and was on the phone with an accomplice.

The video captured the suspect peering through windows along the back of the house.

Police say the suspect used a window punch to break the sliding glass door.

Authorities say the suspect was only inside the house for a short amount of time before fleeing the area.

Police warn residents that burglars like this will often knock on the front door to determine whether anyone is home. If someone answers the door, the burglar will give them an excuse, such as pretending to sell something.

If you have any information that could lead to identifying the suspect, you are asked to call police at (707) 648-4280.