Police search for suspect caught on camera vandalizing Pleasant Hill church

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Investigators in the East Bay are looking for a man accused of vandalizing a Pleasant Hill church.

Security video shows the suspect causing hundreds of dollars in damage.

Church staff say they were pretty stunned to see the courtyard gate was badly damaged and one of the tree guards was ripped out of the ground and thrown away.

The vandalism was caught on camera and the cops want this suspect caught.

Yanking and pushing a courtyard gate — An unidentified man is caught on video damaging a Pleasant Hill church.

It’s just part of the destruction costing several hundred dollars to have fixed.

“The first thought that went into my head was ‘this guy must be having a bad day,’” Scott Denny said.

Grace Bible Church Pastor Scott Denny says church staff were puzzled by what they found Friday morning.

When looking over their security cameras from the night before they saw the man trespassing on church property and also trashing rod iron fencing protecting an oak tree.

“Churches seem to have a special status when it comes to vandalism and that sort of thing but that never even crossed our mind. We just thought, here’s a guy who’s got it rough right now apparently and took it out on us,” Denny said.

Pleasant Hill police have released this picture of the suspect in hopes someone can identify him.

Pastor Denny says the church is taking the vandalism in stride and it’ll be up to the law to deal with the charges.

“Things can be replaced. People are still people and in our mind we believe souls are eternal and this guy for us has a bigger issue that’s bigger than gates and bigger than rod iron fencing,” Denny said.

The pastor expects they’ll get some help in fixing and replacing the items from members of the church.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the suspect to give them a call.

Latest Stories