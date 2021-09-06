Police search for suspect in Rohnert Park catalytic converter theft

ROHNERT PARK (BCN) – Police in Rohnert Park are searching for a suspect in a catalytic converter theft early Monday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m., a resident at the Valley Village Mobile Home Park heard a loud noise and went outside to look.

She spotted someone with a hood over their head run from between cars in her carport, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

The resident chased the suspect, who jumped into the passenger side of a gold Toyota four-door vehicle with dark tinted windows.

The resident managed to get a partial California license plate of 5ZQ_847, with one letter missing after the Q, police said.

Anyone with information or who sees the suspect’s vehicle is asked to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.