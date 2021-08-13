Police search for suspect in Santa Cruz bank robbery

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Santa Cruz are investigating a bank robbery that happened on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say around 2:19 p.m., there was a report of a robbery at the Comerica Bank on 25 River Street.

The suspect, described as a male wearing a mask, stole ‘an undisclosed amount of cash.’ There were limited details on his description.

Police were able to determine that the suspect handed a note to the teller that had a bomb drawn on it and demanded money.

Authorities say that a weapon was not seen on the suspect and no injuries were reported.

Police searched the area and found evidence that the suspect changed clothes to avoid getting caught.

Police are collecting witness statements and going through surveillance video.

As this investigation continues, police ask you to contact them at (831) 420-5820 if you have any information.