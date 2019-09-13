Police search for suspect involved in Pleasant Hill attempted robbery

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to the report of an attempted robbery in Pleasant Hill.

The robbery took place at the Chase Bank in the Pleasant Hill Plaza shopping center located at 1898 Contra Costa Blvd.

The suspect passed a note demanding cash, but fled when no money was provided, according to authorities.

Police say no weapons were seen or mentioned.

The suspect was described by witnesses as an African American man, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7, 35-50 years old, wearing a beanie style cap, blue shirt over a white shirt, baggy blue jeans and large frame-rounded sunglasses.

No further details have been made available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the PHPD Investigations Bureau at (925) 288-4630.