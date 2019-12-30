Police search for suspect who groped, robbed woman in front of her Novato home

NOVATO (KRON) – Novato police are searching for the suspect who they say robbed a woman and groped her.

It happened Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. on Olive Avenue near Fourth Street, right by Downtown Novato.

A terrifying ordeal for a woman in front of her home.

It began with a demand for cash from the woman’s purse.

The victim, who was too shaken to speak on camera, tells KRON4 she hopes police find the man who robbed and assaulted her.

The woman told police she was exiting her car, next thing she knows, the suspect comes from behind and places an object believed to be a knife to her back.

Police say the suspect groped the woman while she was removing her purse.

A vehicle drove by during the assault, that’s when the woman cried for help.

The suspect ran away with the victim’s purse towards Fourth Street

Others in the area are surprised to hear this happened.

“I have been here like 10 to 12 years and I never hear anything you know, I mean nothing bad,” Santiago Garcia said.

“That’s kind of rare and really random and like different in this town. It’s mostly quiet and everything,” Luis Reyes said.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Novato police increased patrols in the area in the wake of the incident.

“I went out and I just saw a policeman walking which was really strange to me,” Garcia said.

The suspect is described as an adult male 5’9 to 6 feet tall weighing approximately 200 – 240 pounds in all black clothing, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, black sweatpants and black leather gloves.

Police are asking anyone to check home surveillance cameras to see if they captured the assault or suspect.