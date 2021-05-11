Police search for suspect who reportedly assaulted, spat on 13-year-old in Milpitas

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Milpitas are searching for a suspect who reportedly touched a 13-year-old girl inappropriately on Tuesday.

According to the Milpitas Police Department, the victim was walking through Murphy Park near Grand Teton Drive around 9:21 a.m. when a man approached her.

Authorities say he “inappropriately touched her over her clothing,” then punched and spat on the victim.

The victim hit the suspect causing him to run away, police say.

The victim reported the incident to an officer who was nearby. Authorities checked the area but did not find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 40 to 50 years old, with crooked yellow teeth, a peeling scabbed facial complexion, and a salt a pepper beard.

Police say he was last seen wearing a blue sweater, white shirt, and dark colored jeans.

A sketch is being shared with the community in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Extra police patrols are being conducted in the area of the incident.

Police continue to investigate and search for the suspect at this time.

If you have any information or camera systems showing a person who matches the suspect’s description, you are asked to contact police at (408) 586-2400. You can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500.