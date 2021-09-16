Police search for suspect who shot 2 people at Mountain View park

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a park in Mountain View on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mountain View Police Department said it happened near the basketball courts at Rengstorff Park around 1 p.m. Both victims had minor injuries and will survive.

The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic man between 20-30 years old. He has a slim build, about 5’8″ tall and last seen in a grey shirt and black pants, police said.

The area was closed during the investigation, but no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with any information can contact Detective Jason Roldan at jason.roldan@mountainview.gov.