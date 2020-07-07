Police search for suspect who shot, injured man in car at Walnut Creek intersection

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Walnut Creek are searching for the suspect who shot a man in his car at an intersection on Monday afternoon.

Around 4:56 p.m. police received reports of a shooting near the intersection of Homestead Avenue and Ygnacio Valley Road.

Officials say the victim was stopped in his car on Homestead Avenue waiting to turn left on Ygnacio Valley Road.

That is when the suspect walked up to the car and fired shots at the victim using a handgun.

The victim received medical attention on the scene before being taken to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic adult man, about 25 years old, approximately 5’5″ with an average build, low-cut haircut, and a mustache. He is wanted for attempted murder.

Investigators blocked off traffic in the area for about two hours.

Police will release more details as they become available, though they believe it was an isolated incident.

Officials do not believe there is an active threat to the community at this time.

You are asked to contact police if you have any information.

Latest Details: