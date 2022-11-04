EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who spray painted a swastika at a residence, the El Cerrito Police Department said in a Nixle alert on Friday. The incident happened on Oct. 27 between 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

The swastika was spray painted in the driveway of a home in the area of the 8200 block of Terrace Drive, according to police. ECPD has not gathered enough evidence that has led to the identification of a suspect.

Police say residents are asked to review home surveillance for anything suspicious. If you have information about the incident, ECPD asks you call 510-237-3233.

Another spotting of a swastika was reported by KRON4 in August in nearby El Sobrante. A swastika flag was seen on the balcony of a home located across from El Sobrante Christian School.