Suspect stabs man on Muni bus, flees

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco police are searching for a suspect who they say stabbed a person on a Muni bus.

On Thursday around 4:30 p.m., police officers responded to the area of Steiner Street and Green Street regarding a stabbing that took place on a Muni bus.

Officers located the victim, a 31-year-old man, on the bus suffering from stab wounds.

The victim said he was sitting on the bus when the suspect, who was sitting next to him, stood up and stabbed him two times. The suspect then exited the bus and fled on foot.

The victim told officers he did not know the suspect, had no prior interaction and said the attack was unprovoked.







The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

SFPD’s Muni Task Force and the Northern Station Investigations Team is investigating the incident.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20’s or 30’s. He is about 6-foot, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket, dark blue jeans and Adidas shoes with gold or white stripes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444.