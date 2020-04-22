Police search for suspect who stole E.R. nurse’s puppy from Concord home

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Concord police are looking for whoever stole a puppy from a local E.R. nurse’s home.

Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, security video shows someone going onto the side of a home on Montgomery Avenue and stole the puppy.

His name is Max and is an 11 week old Belgian Malinois puppy.

To make matters worse, Max’s mom is an E.R. nurse working on the front lines of this pandemic.

Police are hoping those in the neighborhood can keep their eyes open.

“I can’t say in terms of a motive if it was targeted. Reviewing the video, it looks like the suspect just was walking along an seized the opportunity to go and grab the dog, but I couldn’t really say if there was any premeditation before seeing the dog. A Belgian Malinois is a pretty distinctive looking dog and this ones only 11 weeks old, he’s going to grow fast in the next couple of days, couple of weeks and that’s why we’d really like for the public help keep an eye out for him,” Corporal David Petty said.

According to the owner, the puppy is not microchipped.

If you know anything about this theft or recognize the bike or person in the surveillance images, you are asked to contact Concord police.

Here are some clearer still images of the DOGNAPPER. We’re hoping something helps someone recognize this man. If so, please contact Concord PD’s Financial Crimes Unit at (925) 671-3030 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call our tip line at (925) 603-5836. -454 pic.twitter.com/CX5zP8HLQX — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD) April 22, 2020

