SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who are accused of robbing a 7-Eleven in San Rafael and stealing a car. The crime was reported at 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday morning at 292 North San Pedro Road, MCSO said.

Deputies determined two suspects entered the store and demanded cash from the store clerk and car keys from a customer. The customer told police that both suspects were armed.

The customer refused to give up his keys because his three children were in the car, police said. One suspect snatched the keys anyway but later gave them back to the customer.

After receiving cash from the clerk, the suspects approached another customer who had just driven to the store. The suspects took that customer’s keys, forced a passenger out of the vehicle, and drove towards China Camp State Park.

The victim’s vehicle was found parked in the 800 block of Vendola Drive, but deputies were not able to locate the suspects. Anyone who recognizes the suspects from the photos above is asked to contact MCSO Detective Zebb at 415-473-7265 or j_zebb@marinsheriff.org.