WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a smash-and-grab incident at Macy’s Saturday morning, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 10:48 a.m. at the Macy’s at Broadway Plaza where three men began smashing cases in the jewelry section with hammers.

The suspects, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, stole an unknown amount of high-end watches, according to police. They were seeing running away and driving off in a white 4-door Honda sedan.

No employees or shoppers were injured during the incident, police said. Macy’s is still investigating the cost of damages and the total worth of the merchandise stolen. That Macy’s sells luxury brands such as Gucci and Rolex in their jewelry section, but police did not say exactly what items were stolen.

Broadway Plaza is where many of the city’s downtown shops and restaurants are. It is where a number of high-end stores are located, including Nordstrom.

The three suspects are still outstanding. Police say if you have any information, please leave a message on their anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.