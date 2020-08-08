Police search for two armed suspects who robbed Palo Alto 7-Eleven

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a 7-Eleven in Palo Alto on Friday night.

Around 11:13 p.m., police received a call from the clerk at 708 Colorado Avenue reporting that the store had been robbed at gunpoint.

Officers arrived but were unable to find the suspects.

Investigators determined that the suspects came in and pointed their guns at the clerk forcing him to open the register. The clerk did as the suspects asked.

Officials say the suspects took money and cigarettes before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored sports car.

At the time of the incident, one other employee was in the store but no customers.

The suspects were described as two white or Hispanic men in their early to mid 20’s, wearing face coverings, black jackets and jeans. Officials say one man had a silver handgun and the other had a black handgun.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video.

There were no injuries reported.

As police continue to work to identify the suspects, you are asked to call (650) 329-2413 if you have any information.

This 7-Eleven was last robbed in April 2019, according to police.

