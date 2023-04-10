(KRON) — The Cloverdale police are looking for a vehicle they said hit a pedestrian Sunday and fled leaving the pedestrian in critical condition. The driver hit the pedestrian on the 400 clock of East First Street while the pedestrian was walking in the shoulder, according to Cloverdale Police Department officials.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The suspect car is a white Toyota Corolla with custom red accents along the lower sides and around the wheel wells. A piece of the suspect car fell off at the scene. It is a black plastic bumper grille with two decorative heart-shaped hand straps–one black and one red–that hang below the bottom edge of the front bumper.

It is unknown whether the car has other damage besides missing the bumper grille.

Please contact the Cloverdale Police Department if you have any information regarding this incident, contact investigating Officer Damian Eglesfield at (707) 894-2150 or deglesfield@ci.cloverdale.ca.us.