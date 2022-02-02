Police searching for bathroom stall peeper from Palo Alto coffee shop

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities say they are searching for a man who looked under a stall of a woman using the toilet at a downtown coffee shop on Monday afternoon, according to a Palo Alto Police Department press release.

The suspect, who was inside Verve Coffee Roasters at 162 University Avenue, was described as a thinly-built 5-foot-11 Indian man with short hair wearing a backpack, black jacket, dark-colored jeans, and black running shoes.

An investigation says the man was ordering coffee at the counter when the victim entered the women’s restroom — the man followed the unidentified woman in her twenties to the restroom.

The woman saw someone with men’s shoes enter the stall next to her, according to the release.

As she stood up from the toilet, the woman noticed a man’s head peeping under the bathroom stall divider.

She then yelled and ran out of the bathroom, police said. The man also ran and left the coffee shop immediately.

Police responded to a dispatch call but could not locate the suspect.

Authorities say there have been no similar crimes in Palo Alto reported recently.

This is an active investigation.