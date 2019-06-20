Police searching for driver after deadly Fremont hit-and-run

FREMONT (KRON) — The search is continuing for the driver who left the scene of an early morning hit-and-run collision in Fremont.

Police say that person could face vehicular manslaughter now that the victim died.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. this morning along Mission Boulevard near Interstate 680, not far from the Fremont Times Square shopping center.

The driver of a Honda Civic did not stick around after colliding with the motorcycle in Wednesday morning, all while a San Jose man in his 20s suffered with his crushed motorcycle nearby.

The victim was taken to a Santa Clara County trauma center, where he died from his injuries three hours after the collision.

Police say as the motorcyclist drove west on Mission, the Honda, driving east on Mission, ended up in the westbound lanes while turning onto Research Avenue then, hitting the victim.

Police say investigators tracked the registered owner of the Honda down at a local hotel.

“We do have another associate with that registered owner, and we’re still in the process of determining who was driving the vehicle at the time,” Fremont Police Lt. Ariel Quimson.

They’re also trying to determine if that person was under the influence of drugs and or alcohol.

It’ll eventually be up to the district attorney’s office, but police say because the driver of the motorcycle died and the person behind the wheel of the Honda Civic left the scene, this case has escalated from a felony hit-and-run collision with injuries to vehicular manslaughter.

