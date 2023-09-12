(KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for a man who struck a 13-year-old near her school. Police say the man stopped to help the girl before speeding off.

The crash happened at Guerneville Road and Marlow Road at 2:30 p.m., per SRPD. That is near Comstock Middle School, where the victim is a student.

The girl was crossing Guerneville Road with the “walk” indicator illuminated. A white four-door sedan turned right onto northbound Marlow Road and struck her at a slow rate of speed, police said.

The girl fell to the ground, and the driver got out of his car to help her to the sidewalk, according to police. He then got back in his car and fled the scene northbound on Marlow Road.

A witness reported the crash to police.

The girl was hospitalized for precautionary reasons, police said. She suffered minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police released an image of the sedan believed to have hit the girl, which you can see at the top of the story. The driver was described by police as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s with “scruffy” facial hair, a light pink t-shirt and dark-colored jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SRPD’s investigator Carolina Zepeda at 707-543-3600, extension 8576 or czepeda@srcity.org.