(KRON) — A 16-year-old Fremont girl went missing on June 5, and as of Wednesday, her whereabouts were still unknown.

Arely Curiel could be in the East Bay’s tri-city area (Fremont, Newark, and Union City), or Hayward, investigators said.

The Fremont Police Department issued an alert Wednesday morning asking community members to be on the lookout.

Arely Curiel is missing. (Image courtesy FPD)

Curiel is described as Hispanic, 5-feet 1-inch tall, weighs 165 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the girl’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Fremont Police Department at 510-790-6800, extension 3.