Police searching for man accused of cutting wires to traffic lights in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG (KRON) — Investigators at the Pittsburg Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of vandalizing multiple traffic signals and street lights in the downtown area.

“I would say about a dozen so far. That is a lot. I don’t know if he is carrying burglary tools? I am not sure how he is cutting these wires,” said Pittsburg Police Detective Chris Chavez.

The wire cutting incidents started in mid November and have continued into the new year.

So far no one has been injured driving through intersections or crossing the street and police want to keep it that way by stopping this person before someone gets hurt.

“Especially this time of year, heavy fog, stuff like that, with traffic lights being out, it is more important for those things to be functioning properly to insure public safety,” Chavez said.

If you see somebody wandering the area who looks suspicious or has a flashlight, Pittsburg police ask that you contact them.

