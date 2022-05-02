FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 15-year-old Fremont girl has been missing since April 27 and police are asking for the public’s help to find her.

Magaly Belen Flores Marquez is a student at Washington High School and she was last seen on Central Avenue in Fremont five days ago, the Fremont Police Department said.

Marquez was described as a Hispanic female with straight dark brown hair, brown eyes, and scars on both arms. She is approximately 5’4” tall and 140 pounds.

She was most recently wearing a blue T-shirt, gold necklace, black pants, blue shoes, and carrying a small black backpack.

The teen has ties in Antioch, San Francisco, San Jose, and Modesto, FPD wrote.

“According to friends, she may have met up with unknown people,” police said.

(Image courtesy Fremont Police Department)

(Image courtesy Fremont Police Department)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Fremont Police Department at 510-790-6800.

