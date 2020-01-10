Police searching for perpetrators in Fremont home invasion

FREMONT (KRON) — Police are searching for four people who allegedly broke into an elderly couple’s home Wednesday night in the Sundale neighborhood in Fremont.

This home invasion follows dozens of car break-ins in the same neighborhood the night before.

Police say the home invasion occurred on the 4700 block of Selkirk Street. Officers responded at 10:20 p.m. after a caller told police that four men had broken into their home 10 minutes before.

Fremont police say the two elderly residents of the home were not injured, but confronted by the four suspects, who allegedly entered the home through a sliding glass door.

The men ransacked the house, according to police.

Police describe them as a four Hispanic or black males in late teens or early 20s.

They were wearing hoodies.

Police believe the home invasion was random.

Those with information on the incident are asked to contact Fremont police at (510) 790-6900