Police searching for suspect in attempted coin machine theft at Concord car wash

CONCORD (KRON) — A would-be burglar took a chain, attached it to a vehicle, then hooked the other end to a machine loaded with money.

However he ran into a little trouble trying to drive away.

“If we didn’t have video on this, we would have no idea that someone was actually trying to burglarize it,” said Concord Police Lt. David Petty.

At the So Qwik Car Wash in Concord, a suspect made several unsuccessful attempts to rip the change machine out of the wall.

It was captured on surveillance video.

“So back on September 24th at about 7:30 in the morning the suspect, this male drives a pick up truck that was later turned out to be stolen, and backs up to the coin machine at the car wash and attaches a chain from the coin machine to the bumper of the truck and attempts to drive off with the machine,” Petty said.

Petty said the suspect tried to rip the machine out of the wall several times, but the chain broke.

People who live in this area say they are not surprised that something like this happened

“People need money. I’m sure people are desperate and will do whatever they can if they need money,” said car wash customer Jake Maquez.

Concord resident Doreen Huey questions the neighborhood.

“This use to be a good neighborhood but now there’s so many drugs. This is like a drug hang out,” Huey said.

Concord police have a limited information on the suspect other than what you see on the surveillance video.

Petty says the car has not been found. It’s described as a 2000 Toyota Tacoma with a license plate of “01295Z1.”

If you think you know the identity of the man in this video, Concord Police would like to hear from you.

