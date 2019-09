LAFAYETTE (KRON) — Police in Lafayette are searching for a suspect after a hit-run-crash Wednesday near Highway 24.

Two other suspects in the crash were detained by police, but the third suspect left the area, according to authorities.

Police are in the area of Highway 24, Old Tunnel Road and Condit searching for the third suspect.

The suspect is believed to be wearing all black and white shoes.

This is developing, check back for updates