SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A hit-and-run incident left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries on Thursday, and police are asking for assistance in identifying the driver, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the area of Tully Road and Flint Avenue on report of a traffic collision. The police investigation showed that a white, or light colored, four-door truck was turning west onto Tully Road from Fling Avenue into the first lane.

The driver then hit a pedestrian that was crossing the road. Video from the scene shows the truck slow down, but not stop, before leaving the scene.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk because he was helping a family with a disabled vehicle. The truck driver has not been identified or located. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or knows anything about this incident is asked to contact Detective Aldinger with SJPD’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4654.