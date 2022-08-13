SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are searching for a man who punched a woman multiple times on Wednesday, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.

On Wednesday, August 10 just before noon, officers with SFPD’s Richmond Station were called to 26th Avenue and Geary Boulevard to a report of a battery.

After officers arrived on scene, they found a woman who told them that she was walking down Geary Boulevard when an unknown man walked in front of her and punched her multiple times. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries during the assault.

Officers searched for the suspect but were not able to locate him. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You can choose to remain anonymous.