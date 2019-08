SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police in San Francisco are searching for a suspect they believe shot and seriously injured two men earlier this year.

The shooting happened at 1:38 p.m. on May 24 in the area of Mission and 6th Streets in San Francisco.

A 23-year-old man and 50-year-old man were both left with life-threatening injuries after being shot.

The San Francisco Police Department is now asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect, seen in photos released Monday by the department.