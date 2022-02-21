Police searching for suspect accused of assaulting woman, children at Richmond McDonald’s

The Richmond Police Department is looking for this woman, who it suspects of having assaulted a woman at a McDonald’s drive-thru on Feb. 5, 2022. (Photos courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Richmond Police Department is seeking the public’s help searching for the suspect in “a violent, unprovoked attack against a mother and her young children” at a McDonald’s, according to a Facebook post Friday.

On February 5, around 12:16 p.m., the victim entered a McDonald’s drive-thru at 2301 Macdonald Avenue with her children when the suspect rammed her car into the victim’s vehicle after accusing her of “cutting in line,” according to the post.

“When the victim got out of her car, the suspect drove directly toward the victim, striking and dragging her across the parking lot for more than 150 feet before stopping,” the post stated. “The suspect then got out of the car and punched the victim several times as she remained on the ground, before quickly fleeing the scene.”

Police believe the attack was unprovoked. The department is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Detective O. Guzman at OGuzman@RichmondPD.net or 510-672-2493.