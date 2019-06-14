Police searching for suspects after men attacked on East Palo Alto bridge

EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) — A group of teenagers tried to rob two men on a footbridge in East Palo Alto Thursday night, according to police.

Police say the attempted robberies happened on the new footbridge that opened last month to give pedestrians access from the Woodland residential community to the Ravenswood retail center in East Palo Alto.

The first attack happened around 8 p.m. Thursday, according to police. The victim was approached by 6-7 Hispanic teenage boys. One of the suspects demanded the victim’s backpack and cell phone before attacking him, leaving the victim with moderate injuries.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on the same night, another man walking alone on the bridge was approached by 6 to 8 teenagers, who police say surrounded him and asked him what was in his pockets.

Police say the victim pulled out a pocket knife during the altercation and the suspects threw bricks at the victim.

It’s unclear if the second victim was injured.

Police say the suspects left the area on foot, westbound on the bridge.

East Palo Alto Police are now searching for the suspects and ask anyone with information on the attempted robberies to call the police department.

