Police searching for suspects in San Bruno mall shooting

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — The search is on for two people who opened fire on each other at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno Tuesday afternoon.

Two teenagers were shot and they’re expected to survive.

Police are looking for the two suspects and going through surveillance video in hopes of learning who they are.

San Bruno police are now saying the shooting began on the second floor near the movie theater.

“Evidence collected suggests there were two groups of people who engaged in a dispute with each other on the second floor of the mall,” said San Bruno Police Cmdr. Jeff Caldwel. “One subject from each group began shooting at the other.”

Caldwel reiterated the shooting does not appear to be random.

Two teenagers ended up being shot, one in the leg and the other in the stomach.

It all unfolded in front of two stores inside the mall.

“I heard a bunch of pop, pop, pop — a bunch of shots. In my head I counted at least six or eight,” said mall store owner Ark Stein. “And then I heard a bunch of shouts and people running and they were running right across my storefront and one of them just got hit and dropped. He was screaming and dropped to the floor.”

As people hid in stores and starting running for the exits, a staff sgt. with the malls army recruiting center came running toward one of the victims.

“The bullet went through the stomach and out the back,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Isaiah Locklear. “I tried to apply pressure. It really bothered me because he was up there saying he didn’t want to die, but I talked him through it and tried to keep him calm and I told him he wasn’t going to die and luckily we got him to the hospital.”

Wednesday, the mall was moderately busy.

Those who work here say they would like to see the security beefed up

“We need more security now. Now that this happened, they need to be walking around, coming through the stores, making sure everyone’s okay,” said Marcella Rodriguez who works at the Lane Bryant store.

