(KRON) — The El Cerrito Police Department is asking for the public’s help with tracking down suspects in a triple-shooting that happened Sunday night.

The incident began after 10 p.m. in the City of Richmond, where police said the suspects were chasing the victims near the intersection of 1st Street and Macdonald Avenue. ECPD said the suspects fired at the victims “over the course of 50 city blocks” and the victims were struck several times.

The victims drove into El Cerrito and their car crashed into a parked car near the intersection of West Macdonald Avenue and Mono Avenue. The suspects allegedly fired at least 12 more rounds at the victims before fleeing.

Officers from both ECPD and the Richmond Police Department located the victims, and they were hospitalized for treatment. All of the three victims are expected to survive.

ECPD is asking residents and businesses on Macdonald Avenue to check surveillance footage for images and video. The suspect vehicle is described as a black 4-door crossover sedan.

The high-speed chase happened between 10:10 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. People who live near the intersection of Macdonald Avenue and Mono Avenue are asked to check surveillance for images of the suspect vehicle driving away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ECPD by email at investigations@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us or by phone at (510) 237-3233.