SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Salinas police are looking for men they hold responsible for recent vehicle thefts.

They’ve released pictures to the public, seeking help in finding them.

“One of the worst thefts is stealing someone’s vehicle!!! Many times a vehicle is a mode of transportation for school, work, and everyday life activities,” the department stated in a Facebook post. “These inconsiderate males are responsible for stealing several vehicles, we are hoping the public can help us identify them and hold them responsible.”

The police threw shade at the suspects, stating “We know they aren’t the greatest photos/ video but we are at least hoping someone recognizes those sweet beards .”

The post states that the officers could use help in getting “the owners their vehicles back as well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Gansen at 831-801-3549 or email byrong@ci.Salinas.ca.us.

The post ends with the hashtags: #stopstealing, #wewillfindyou, #onecommunity, and #thatbeardisgoingtogiveyouaway.