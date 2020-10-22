Police seek Brisbane arson suspect

BRISBANE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for a suspect who set fire to some brush in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Brisbane Police Department

According to the Brisbane Police Department, the arson suspect started a fire near the 100 block of N. Hill Dr, an area covered with dry vegetation which “could have easily set the hillside on fire in The Ridge area of Brisbane.”

A witness was able to put out the fire around 6:30 p.m.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male who was wearing a dark green beanie, black and white bandana as a face mask, a black shirt, black pants and black tennis shoes with a black backpack.

He was riding a white bicycle.

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact the Brisbane Police Department at 415-467-1212.

