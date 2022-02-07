Police seek help after string of bank robberies hits SF

San Francisco police have released pictures of a man alleged to be responsible for a series of robberies. (Photo credit: San Francisco Police Department)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are seeking the public’s help in solving a string of bank robberies in the city.

A series of seven robberies began January 25 on the 3800 block of 3rd Street, according to a news release.

The three following robberies were on the 2900 block of Mission Street January 27, on the 600 block of 8th Street later that day, and on the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue February 1.

Then, on Saturday, the alleged robber hit three banks in one day: on the 4600 block of Mission Street, the 1800 block of 19th Avenue, and the 2300 block of 16th Street.

In each robbery, the suspect entered a bank and handed the teller a threatening note, demanding money. In all incidents, the tellers complied and provided cash before the suspect fled.

The department’s robbery detail is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect, who is described as a male with a medium complexion, potentially in his mid-20’s to mid-30’s, and about 5’10” tall, and lean, weighing around 150 lbs.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Individuals with information may remain anonymous.