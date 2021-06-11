Police seek help finding dog stolen in San Francisco car burglary

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Francisco are asking for the public’s help to find a dog stolen Thursday night in a car burglary.

Around 10:15 p.m. on June 10, officers responded to the area of North Point Street near Powell Street following a car burglary.

The victims told authorities that they had left their dog, Leo, in their Lexus sedan.

When the victims returned to their car, they told police that an unknown suspect broke a window and took Leo.

At the time, Leo was in a soft, nylon-style dog carrier.

Police say a suitcase was also stolen.

San Francisco Police Request Public’s Assistance in Locating Pet Dog Stolen in Auto Burglary. Leo is a 10-year-old multi-colored Yorkshire Terrier who has some minor health issues ➡️ https://t.co/UCeq346bGz pic.twitter.com/xiL1drwQ4g — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 11, 2021

Leo is described as a 10-year-old, multi-color Yorkshire Terrier with minor health issues.

If you have any information regarding Leo’s whereabouts, police ask you to call their tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD. Police say you may remain anonymous.