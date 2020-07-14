Police seek help identifying tire slasher caught on camera in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A tire slashing incident is caught on camera and police need help to identify the suspect.

The victim tells KRON4 that she believes her vehicle was targeted because of her political beliefs.

Caught in the act. All four tires on a red Hyundai Accent punctured by the man you see in the video. The vehicle belongs to 22-year-old Sydney Chinchilla.

It happened Saturday morning shortly after she parked on Castro at Main Street in Downtown Martinez.

“He comes in, circles around my car a couple of times and pulls what looks like a knife out of his pocket and then goes boom, boom, boom, boom on all four tires,” Chinchilla said.

The incident happened the day before a highly publicized Black Lives Matter protest.

Chinchilla works in the area and remembers seeing a lot of unfriendly faces in town that day.

“So it was kind of like a really eerie feeling being downtown on Saturday,” Chinchilla said.

She says she had these signs that are typically associated with the Black Lives Matter movement in her rear window and believes this is why the man targeted her vehicle.

“Yeah somebody really didn’t like my signs or my stickers. I am proud to share my opinion and where I stand. I think it is important especially for young people in a small community,” Chinchilla said.

Officials with the Martinez Police Department say the incident is under investigation and at this point there is no clear connection to the BLM protest because it happened the day before.

Regarding the actual protest police released a statement that reads in part:

“There was a large turnout and while the day was filled with several instances in which there were a few arguments between folks in the crowd, people kept their calm and there was no escalation and no reported violence.”

Sydney Chinchilla says she just hopes someone out there recognizes this guy and calls the police.”I think because the community is really rattled by what happened they will work a little harder to find out who this guy is,” Chinchilla said.

Latest Stories: