(KRON) — The Vallejo Police Department and the Richmond Police Department are looking for information about a homicide that took place in January. Officials said the victim, Richmond resident Dayna Jones, was murdered in the city of Vallejo.

Police are asking if anyone has information or had seen Jones between Jan. 3 and Jan. 18.

Jones’s body was found on Jan. 18 near the banks of the Napa River in the 200 block of Wilson Avenue in River Park.

No arrests have been made so far and the motive and circumstances of the homicide remain unclear.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Stephanie McDonough at 707-648-5425 or Detective Corporal Ken Jackson at 707-648-4280.