(BCN) — Petaluma police are seeking public assistance to locate Benedetta Pelosi, 33, who was reported missing early Wednesday morning.

Pelosi was last seen around leaving her residence in the 100 block of Wyndham Way for her routine walk, but she has not been seen since, said police, who added that officers were not able to find her in the area she frequently walked.

According to police, Pelosi has a cellphone but it is turned off.

Pelosi is described as a white female adult, standing five feet and three inches, and weighing around 105 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be wearing a multicolored sweatshirt, black leggings, reading glasses, and carrying a blue backpack. She does not own a vehicle and has concerning medical conditions, according to police.

Those with relevant information are asked to contact their local police agency or the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4372.

