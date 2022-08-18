12-year-old Daisy Jauregui went missing in Pittsburg, according to Antioch police. (Photo courtesy of Antioch police)

ANTIOCH (KRON) – The Antioch Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl, according to a Facebook post late Wednesday.

Daisy Jauregui was last seen near Central Avenue at Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg, according to the post. The time she was last seen was not stated.

“Daisy is described as 4’5” tall, approximately 100lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt with white stripes, blue jeans, and black shoes,” the post continued.

Anyone who sees Jauregui is asked to call dispatch at 925-778-2441.