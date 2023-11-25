(BCN) — Fremont police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 81-year-old Asian woman who is believed to be at-risk.

Police say Yuqing Di, who has dementia, was last seen at around 1 a.m. Saturday, wearing a blue puffy jacket and light colored pajama pants. She is described as approximately 5 foot 1 inch, 100 pounds, with short silver/white hair.

According to police, Di went missing from the area of Irvington Park and surrounding area neighborhood in Fremont.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fremont police at (510) 790-6800.

