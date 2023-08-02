(KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl from Saratoga.

Katherine Schneider was last seen on July 5 leaving her home in a white Honda Accord with a California license plate that reads “8KLK251”. According to the sheriff’s office, the Honda has tinted windows.

Schneider is described as a white juvenile with blue eyes and straight blonde hair that reaches her mid-back. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information in regards to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at 408-808-4431 or by email at PIO@shf.sccgov.org.