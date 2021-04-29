Police seek public’s help in unsolved 2020 homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) – On the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of 23-year-old Henry Texada, the Oakland Police Department asked Wednesday for the public’s help solving the case.

The department highlighted his case with a video posted on YouTube at https://youtu.be/z4roWasHbGo.

On April 28, 2020, officers responded at 1:46 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of 68th Avenue.

An investigation revealed that Texada was shot by individuals in a 2020 Nissan Armada, which had been rented in Reno, Nevada.

Police said Texada was a student at Laney College in Oakland, a graduate of Skyline High School in Oakland and had strong family ties to the Visitacion Valley neighborhood of San Francisco.

The video police released also shared a plea from Texada’s mother: “I beg the community to help get justice for my baby. He/we did not deserve for his life to be taken. Please!! Help us in the name of Jesus please Lord direct the police officers/investigators in the right direction to get justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. The Oakland Police Department and CrimeStoppers of Oakland are offering a reward for an arrest in this case.