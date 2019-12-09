Police seek public’s help to identify Hercules porch pirate

HERCULES (KRON) – Police in Hercules are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect stealing packages.

Around 4:41 p.m. on Thursday, police say they were notified of a suspicious White Chevy SUV in the area of Lupine Road at Manzanita Place.

Witnesses described the driver as a female wearing a headband and the passenger as a male in a hoodie. Police were informed that the passenger was stealing packages from houses.

When police arrived, they searched the area but did not find the suspects or suspected vehicle.

On Friday, police reviewed the doorbell surveillance video from one of the victim’s homes on Manzanita Place.

Authorities say the video confirmed the suspected vehicle was a White Chevy Equinox with a California license plate. The plate number was unreadable.

Hercules Police Department

The female suspect was seen getting out of the passenger side of the car and walked up to the home.

Officials say she saw the doorbell camera and lowered her head.

She took a package and ran back to the car, according to police.

The female is described as 18 to 25-years-old, 5’05” tall, 140 pounds with brown hair tied up in a bun.

If you have any information or recognize this woman, you’re asked to call the police department at (510) 724-1111.